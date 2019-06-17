DEAR SUN SPOTS: ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is seeking local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from countries around the world.

Students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture. They will also share their culture with host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.

In addition, students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. Students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call the Eastern regional office at 1-800-677-2773 or go to asse.com. There are many students to choose from, so call or go online and begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family today!

— Carol, no town

ANSWER: What a fantastic opportunity to introduce a student to Maine and also learn about another culture. I know several families who have participated in student exchange programs and have reaped wonderful benefits from doing so.

ASSE International, formerly American Scandinavian Student Exchange, is a nonprofit, public benefit organization. ASSE is officially designated as an Exchange Visitor Program by the U. S. Department of State.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to Glenn’s search for Civil War ancestors published in June 10 Sun Spots, I’m related to Lt. Ephraim H. Taylor who served with the 1st Maine Cavalry and was killed July 19, 1863, at the Battle of Middleburg, Virginia.

I have a copy of his biography, a photo of him in his uniform, the diary he kept until the time of his death, the last letter that he wrote to his mother, and the army death notice letter that was sent to his parents. His body was sent home for burial and his gravesite is at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls. I also have two copies of the history of the 1st Maine Cavalry. One is 735 pages long and is a very comprehensive history and the other is 259 pages long.

The Lisbon Historical Society in Lisbon Falls has Lt. Taylor’s sword and pearl-handled pistol that he carried. I would be happy to meet with Glenn and share the information that I have with him. My phone number is 783-8081.

— Charles, Auburn

ANSWER: Amazing! What treasures you have. I hope Glenn gets in touch.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Phillips Public Library is hosting the United Way Pantry Project for June. If you are able to donate nonperishable foods to this great cause, please bring them to the library.

If you know of a business or organization willing to participate in the Pantry Project, call United Way of the Tri-Valley Area at 778-5048.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Phillips Public Library is on Main Street in the Paul G. Whittemore Building. Hours are Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: