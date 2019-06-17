TUESDAY, June 18

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Last day of school; summer vacation begins with today’s dismissal in Lewiston-Auburn public schools. Auburn students dismissed early; Lewiston students dismissed at the normal end-of-day time.

AUBURN — Edward Little High School Building Committee, 6 p.m., Community Room of Auburn Hall. On agenda: discussing next steps since voters approved the new school on June 11.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, June 19

AUBURN — Farmers market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, business meeting, 5:15 p.m., Androscoggin County Courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN —  Androscoggin County nominating caucus for county budget committee, 6 p.m., Androscoggin County Courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN — Auburn School Committee, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Auburn Hall. On agenda: approval of contract nominations of Shawn Magaw as assistant principal at the Auburn Middle School; Amy Peterson, Jonathan Delorme and Michael (Todd) Chretian at Edward Little High School, and Travis McCutcheon at Park Avenue Elementary. Also, end of year performance summary.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
Androscoggin County, auburn maine, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles