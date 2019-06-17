TUESDAY, June 18

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Last day of school; summer vacation begins with today’s dismissal in Lewiston-Auburn public schools. Auburn students dismissed early; Lewiston students dismissed at the normal end-of-day time.

AUBURN — Edward Little High School Building Committee, 6 p.m., Community Room of Auburn Hall. On agenda: discussing next steps since voters approved the new school on June 11.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, June 19

AUBURN — Farmers market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, business meeting, 5:15 p.m., Androscoggin County Courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County nominating caucus for county budget committee, 6 p.m., Androscoggin County Courthouse, second floor.

AUBURN — Auburn School Committee, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Auburn Hall. On agenda: approval of contract nominations of Shawn Magaw as assistant principal at the Auburn Middle School; Amy Peterson, Jonathan Delorme and Michael (Todd) Chretian at Edward Little High School, and Travis McCutcheon at Park Avenue Elementary. Also, end of year performance summary.

