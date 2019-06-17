Philip S. Bryant Memorial Post 111 of Turner American Legion, BSA Scout Troop 187 and Cub Scout Pack 187 were honored by a request from the Music for Mavis and the Honor Flight organizations to display a presentation of the American Flag, organization flags, POW/MIA Flag and service flags on May 28. Legion members were assisted by the BSA Scouts in the flag presentation, the Cub Scouts assembled the Soldier’s Cross and the Webelos folded the American Flag. Pictured are members of the American Legion, BSA Scouts and Cub Scouts.