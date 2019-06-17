LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will hold a public hearing at 6:30 pm. Tuesday, June 18, at the Town Office on a proposed 15% increase in the local sewer rate.

The current rate is $65 per quarter, plus .0616 cents per cubic foot of water used, based on meter readings provided by the Water District.

The 15% increase will be on both the base rate and per cubic foot of water used.

“It would bring the base rate up to about $75 and the cost per cubic foot up to about 7.1 cents,” Town Manager Stephen Gould said.

Initially, a higher percentage increase was discussed, but after further calculations, it was brought down to a 15% increase, he said.

