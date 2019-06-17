AUBURN — It is a new venue, same format: Admission to the Maine Business to Business Trade Show will still be free with a business card when the event comes to the Norway Saving Bank Arena for the first time Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizer Travis Dow said he expects more than 80 exhibitors at 100 booths in rink No. 1.

Central Maine Community College will have the “center showcase,” with four booths highlighting online courses, technical programs and workforce and professional development, Dow said.

Other exhibitors, a mix of local and statewide, include staffing companies, land conservation, printers and the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Some people are there to network, others to make connections for future sales. Each attendee has his or her reason for attending the state’s largest business-to-business event, Dow said.

During a luncheon at noon, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque will deliver the keynote for exhibitors titled, “The Business of Government is Business.”

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will also have its Business After Hours there from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

