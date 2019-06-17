LEWISTON — Maine Event Comedy presents Stand Up! Records recording artist Jay Chanoine at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St. He’ll be joined by Matt Barry and Mike Levinsky.

Described by AXS as “the funniest comedian you don’t know yet,” New Hampshire’s Chanoine honed his cynical perspective and sharp wit on stages throughout the country for the past nine years. He’s a regular on JT Habersaat’s Altercation Punk Comedy tour and recently recorded his second album, “The Texas Chanoinesaw Massacre,” which will soon be released on the Stand Up! Records label.

His debut album, “Come On Feel Chanoine,” was released in 2015 and captured his passion for pop culture minutiae, married life and dairy products. Chanoine enjoys cheeseburgers, Junior Mints and a handful of people.

Hudson, New Hampshire’s Barry is a rising star in the New England scene. He’s shared the stage with some of the top names in the business and has performed at Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun and Giggles.

Levinsky has played The Comedy Studio and Portland House of Music. His television credits include a $37 overcharge from Time Warner Cable.

For more information, call 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

