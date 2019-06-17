MADRID TOWNSHIP — A Massachusetts teenager was injured Saturday when he was thrown from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving and rolled, along with it, down a hill, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Justin Mochi, 17, of Boxford was riding on the ITS 84 trail with two friends about 3 miles from Piazza Rock when the accident occurred, Latti wrote in an email. Mochi’s friends called 911.

The trail connects Phillips and Rangeley.

“Mochi was wearing a helmet and had extra protective gear on at the time of the crash,” Latti said. “Without this gear and the helmet he could easily have been injured worse.”

Phillips and Rangeley Fire and Rescue were first on scene. Maine Warden Daniel Christianson responded to the 1:07 p.m. crash.

Rescue personnel brought Mochi to a NorthStar EMS ambulance on the East Madrid Road and he was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

filed under: