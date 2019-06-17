NEW GLOUCESTER — The Board of Selectmen on Monday adopted new fees for emergency medical services and transportation provided by the Public Safety Department, effective July 1.

The cost of providing basic life support will go from $420 to $600; advanced life support level 1 from $510 to $900; advanced life support level 2 from $685 to $1,200; responding to a scene in town from zero to $150; and meeting up with an out-of-town service from zero to $300.

The transportation rate will increase from $14 per mile to $18.

The new fees, which will replace those set in 2013, are based on comparisons with other towns.

The town contracts for billing services.

In other matters, Linda Chase was named board chairperson Karen Gilles vice chairperson.

Bid proposals for paving and sand and gravel will be reviewed by staff and recommendations made at the July 1 meeting. Paving bids were received from Crooker Construction of Topsham, Shaw Brothers of Gorham, All States Asphalt Inc. of Richmond and P and B Paving of Gray. Sand and gravel bids were received from Portland Sand and Gravel of Cumberland, M & T Pit of New Gloucester and Pike Industries of Poland.

The board set a policy for Public Safety Department meetings and training sessions, which includes paying members $12 per hour for those sessions. Firefighters and rescue personnel will be paid a base rate of $13 per hour when responding to calls.

The board took no action on Town Manager Carrie Castonguay’s recommendation to provide tablet computers to all five board members as a way to give them information packets online instead of mailing them copies.

Selectman George Colby said he preferred a laptop with a keyboard, while Gilles said a tablet would be too small.

“I like paper in front of me,” Selectman Joe Davis said.

More information on the costs will be available at the July 1 meeting.

