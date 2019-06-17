Raven Powers, 8, kicks a target that is being held by Renshi Steve Durant at Walton Elementary School in Auburn on Monday morning. Durant of the Maine Isshinryu Karate Academy (MIKA) in Auburn held a demonstration during the school’s annual field day. School principal Mike Davis said students rotated between outdoor relay games, a large jump house, Zumba lessons and karate before having an afternoon barbecue with parents. “We try to keep learning going until the very end,” said Davis. “Sometimes, you have to be a little creative.” The last day of school before summer break is Tuesday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover