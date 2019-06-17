Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Skye Mckenna, 27, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:01 a.m. Monday, on Webster Road in Lisbon.

• Cody Thorpe, 23, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:41 p.m. Monday, at 1 Lewiston St.

Auburn

•Jennifer Albert, 38, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 1:13 p.m. Monday, at 116 Hampshire St.

Lewiston

• Corinne True, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 5:38 p.m. Sunday, at the Motel 6.

• Thaddius Thomas, 26, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Chestnut and Lincoln streets.

• Felicia Lathrop. 32, of Lisbon Falls, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 1:37 a.m. Monday, at 330 Main St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Devin Goyette, 26, of New Gloucester was driving west at 11:48 a.m. Thursday on Longley Bridge when a 2006 Ford struck the rear end of Goyette’s vehicle. Auburn Patrol Officer Derek R. Drouin said that the driver of the Ford left the scene and was not identified. The 2015 Ford driven by Goyette and owned by Rowe & Son Refrigeration of Minot received functional damage.r

• Vehicles driven by Makayli R. Evrard, 17, of Auburn and Tracie J. Morris, 58, of Raymond collided at 2:21 p.m. Thursday on Court Street. The 2003 Mercury driven by Evrard and owned by Timothy C. Evrard of Livermore and the 2018 Toyota owned by Morris received functional damage.

• Tregor M. Gagnon, 21, of Lisbon was backing out of a parking space at 3 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Apartments on Northern Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle owned by Michelle A. Leblanc, 52, of Auburn. The 2012 GMC owned by Gagnon received minor damage and the 2017 Toyota owned by Leblanc received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Daniel J. Moreau, 29, of Jay and Beverly J. Roy, 56, of South Freeport collided at 8:48 a.m. Friday on Court Street. The 2019 Toyota owned by Moreau and the 2007 Lexus owned by Roy received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Ronald A. Getchell, 84, of Auburn and Karl G. Anderson, 59, of Mountain Home, Idaho, collided at 9:27 a.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2005 Mercury owned by Getchell was towed and the 2019 Chevrolet driven by Anderson and owned by Hertz Vehicles, LLC. Of Portland received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Dwight J. Jordan, 48, of Turner struck the left side of a vehicle driven by Heather Bowlin, 40, of Hartford at 5:46 p.m. Friday on Center Street while Bowlin was stopped in traffic. The 2004 Toyota owned by Jordan and the 2017 Jeep owned by Bowlin were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Antoine M. Nguyen, 21, of Quebec, Canada, and Pamela Fuller, 54, of Millenocket collided at 5:50 p.m. Friday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2015 Mazda owned by Nguyen and the 2012 Toyota owned by Fuller received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kasey T. Miller, 27, of Auburn struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Kaitlyn B. St. Amand, 19, of Auburn at 11:07 p.m. Friday on Riverside Drive while St. Amand was legally parked and stopped on the side of the road. The 2008 Toyota owned by Miller and the 2007 Chevrolet driven by St. Amand and owned by Christopher St. Amand of Auburn received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by James S. Gardner, 81, of Auburn and Robbin J. Washington, 36, of Lisbon collided at 3:14 p.m. Saturday on Center Street. The 2015 Subaru owned by Gardner was towed and the 2020 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer truck driven by Washington and owned by Hartt Transportation Systems in Bangor received functional damage.

• Dennis Gelhar, 68, of Oxford was turning left into a travel lane between two rows of parking at 5:54 a.m. Sunday at Walmart when he struck a pole with the front corner of his vehicle. The 2005 Toyota owned by Gelhar was towed.

Lewiston

• Matthew R. Turmenne, 37, of Lewiston was driving south at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday on Cedar Street when he ran a red light and lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Cedar Street and Canal Street. He veered left, hopped the curb and crashed into a guardrail. The 2014 driven by Turmenne and owned by Debra L. Turmenne of Brunswick was towed.

• Logan A. Pollis, 28, of Jay was driving north at 4:43 p.m. Thursday on Main Street when an unknown vehicle attempted to cut him off as the lanes merged into one. The unknown vehicle struck the front driver’s side of Pollis’ vehicle. The 2012 Ford driven by Pollis and owned by Tammy I. Burrill of Jay received functional damage.

