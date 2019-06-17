RUMFORD — RAAPA is bringing back its popular Murder Mystery Dinner Theater for the fifth season on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, at the Eagles Hall.

In “Talk about a Murder!,” written by Lee Mueller, the Ricky and Nickie Rivers cable talk show is taking their production on the road, stopping in Rumford to broadcast live on the air. And it’s going to be a bumpy ride. You’ll meet a line-up of hilarious and pathetic guests, all plugging their own cable TV reality shows.

Of course, someone is murdered, and the talk show turns into a full on investigation to find the killer (who could be still on set). But who is it? How did they carry out the crime? Everyone is a suspect. And, once again, we will ask the audience for their help in solving the crime.

In this comical two-act murder mystery play, Steve Borstelmann and Debbie Moon are talk show hosts Ricky and Nickie Rivers. Their “D” list guests include failed Las Vegas singing duo Shecky Scagnetti (Wayne Landry) and Edie Buffet (Alica Hagan), anti-feminist home economist Phoebe St. Self (Gail Parent), new age spiritualist and guru Celeste Ethereal (Adrienne Graffe), and self-centered gossip columnist Polly Pettegolo (Erica Rickards). To help solve the crime are Buzz Beckett, a “by the book” cop (T.J. Riddick), and Candy Kafka, a smart, yet cunning bodyguard (Sarahmarie Gervais). Other suspects include the stagehand, a crime show enthusiast (Allan Hagen), the show’s mysterious announcer (Anita Murphy) and audience warmer (Mary Pulsifer).

The production will be directed by RAAPA veteran Connie Venskus. As in past productions, the RAAPA Chorus, under the direction of Gail Dorr, will be performing a variety of songs in an entertaining Entre Act including, “Happy Together (by The Turtles), ”I’m A Believer” (from “Shrek”), “A Million Dreams” (from “The Greatest Showman”) and a medley from the Broadway classic, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

A Rumford area favorite, this murder mystery/choral experience includes the murder mystery play, a musical performance by the RAAPA chorus, a full sit-down dinner (not a buffet), dessert and gratuities. A vegetarian entrée is available by request. Coffee and tea will be provided at no additional charge. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase throughout the night. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a one-hour social hour with cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner and show will start promptly at 6.

Cost for tickets is $30 per person and includes the play, choral performance, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert and gratuities. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 20. Reservations can be made by calling Anita Murphy at 207-369-0205. The deadline for reservations is June 16.

