TURNER — The town is likely to have a surplus of more than $200,000 at the end of the fiscal year because of greater-than-expected revenues, according to Town Manager Kurt Schaub.

Schaub told the Board of Selectmen on Monday night the town this year has collected almost $122,000 more than anticipated in motor vehicle excise taxes.

“The winter roads situation, the overdraft, will take a bit out of that,” Schaub said, then estimating there would still be $200,000 to $300,000 left in the budget.

“It’s going to be a good year,” Schaub said, adding the unexpected funds will be used to relieve the tax burden for Turner residents.

In other matters, the board approved spending up to $2,900 to fix the Rescue Department’s furnace, but postponed a decision on whom to hire to make the repairs.

“We need to do a little more research on the options,” Selectmen Kevin Nicholas said.

The cost will be split between the town’s undesignated fund balance and the Rescue Department’s budget.

The board also approved spending up to $7,000 on the annual Fourth of July fireworks display. The appropriation was approved at the town meeting.

The cost will be offset by the $2,916 raised by resident Rachel Pack. She said she is hoping the town will decide to cover the entire cost of the fireworks celebration next year, because “it is getting harder and harder to fundraise.”

“I agree with you,” Selectmen Chair Kurt Youland said. “If the town wants fireworks, they should pay for it. That’s something we can decide next year during budget time.”

