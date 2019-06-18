AUBURN — Motorists stuck behind school bus No. 18 on Tuesday morning had to wait a bit longer than usual.

Families of students along Bob Bryant’s route walked to the end of their driveways and put their children on the bus, but many climbed on as well.

Parents gave Bryant hugs, cards and small gifts while holding signs that read, “We will miss you Bob.”

“I never saw this coming,” said Bryant, who retired from driving a school bus Tuesday. “I even got this from the mayor’s wife,” Bryant said, holding up a bag of coffee cake.

“Bob is such a sweet, kind man,” said Jody Cyr after giving Bryant a hug and sending her two daughters off to school. “We are going to miss him so much.”

This is Bryant’s second retirement. He drove an 18-wheeler for 40 years and logged 3½ million miles. He said one of his last truck-driving jobs was delivering steel beams for the construction of the Cumberland County Civic Center, which was built in 1977.

Bryant figures he has topped 4 million miles once he adds his 19 years of driving students to school and athletic events.

“It’s time to retire,” said Bryant, who remarried in 2018 after losing his first wife to cancer 11 years ago.

Bryant and his wife, Martha, met at church and plan to travel with a local seniors group. They leave for Cincinnati in a few weeks where they plan to visit the city’s museums and go on a riverboat cruise along the Ohio River.

“I’m really sad that Bob is leaving,” Cyr said. “We are losing a friend and someone that knows our children and puts their safety first.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: