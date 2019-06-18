POLAND — An auditor Tuesday night told the Board of Selectpersons the town is in good shape financially.

Ronald Smith of RHR Smith & Co. of Buxton said Poland is carrying over $2.7 million into the 2019 fiscal year.

“You guys have got money calculatedly set aside” in the Fire Department, Public Works and police vehicle reserve accounts, Smith said.

Smith emphasized the need for the town to establish a capital improvement plan for upcoming expenses.

“Make sure you got the means, the ways and, more importantly, the avenue to do it,” Smith said, adding the federal government will be pouring money into the nation’s infrastructure so there will be competition for matching funds.

Smith said he is “not worried about the town of Poland.”

