Program to feature ‘Shack’ author interview

LEWISTON — The author of the best-selling book, “The Shack,” will weigh in on whether God loves imperfect people at Lifetree Cafe in a program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

The program, titled “Can God Love a Mess Like Me?,” features a filmed interview with William Paul Young, author of “The Shack” and “Cross Roads.”

“The Shack” has sold over 20 million copies, though Young never intended to publish it. “I wrote it to communicate to my kids about the character of God, to make asking questions about God’s kindness and goodness okay.” “The Shack” became a major motion picture released in March 2017 and went on to win the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Inspirational Film of the Year.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Cafe is located at South Lewiston Baptist Church, 1919 Lisbon Road.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]

Auburn church to host guest speaker

AUBURN — Wendell Calder will be guest speaker at the Marston’s Corner Baptist Church, 752 Beech Hill Road, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 21; 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22; and 10 a.m. Sunday, June 23.

For more information, call 207-783-0407.

Pickwick Club to meet at Auburn library

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens reading and discussion group, will meet at the Auburn Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22, to discuss Dickens’ Sketches by Boz, Sections “Characters: and “Tales.” Moderator will be Joanne Morse.

For more information, call Morse at 207-583-6957 or Alexis at 207-779-8979.

Blood drive to be held at Lisbon Falls church

LISBON — Council 2358, Knights of Columbus, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Holy Trinity Church Parish Hall, 67 Frost Hill Ave., Lisbon Falls.

Call the Red Cross to make an appointment at 1-800-733-2767.

