Forestry museum to hold open house

RANGELEY — The Maine Forestry Museum (MFM) will hold its annual Open House to celebrate its 39th year, kicking off the 2019 season from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. The museum is located at 221 Stratton Road. Stop by for light refreshments, a museum tour and to find out what’s new at the museum.

MFM has indoor and outdoor displays, along with several miles of hiking trails that are open to the public. The trail starts behind the museum and offers multiple views of Haley Pond, connectors to Depot Street and features a Northern Forest Canoe Trail lean-to campsite. Maps are available in the museum.

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday starting June 19, the museum has many displays and artwork depicting forestry in the Maine woods.

Visit maineforestrymuseum.org or call 207-864-3939 for more information.

Ski Museum of Maine events announced

KINGFIELD — The Oxford County Committee of the Ski Museum of Maine has scheduled events for 2019-2020. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of Sunday River Ski Resort, the Ski Museum will mount an exhibit on the history of Sunday River at the Robinson House of the Bethel Historical Society. Opening day is set for Friday, Nov. 29.

Mt. Abram Ski Area will host the third annual Legends of Maine Alpine Race on Thursday, March 12. Black Mountain and the Chisholm Ski Club will host the inaugural Legends of Maine Nordic Race on Saturday, March 14. The sixth annual Skee Spree auction will be held in conjunction with Sunday River’s Tail Gate Party at Barker Mountain on Saturday, April 18.

The Ski Museum’s Western Mountains Gallery, located at the Robinson House of the Bethel Historical Society, will be open throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in July and August.

The current exhibit, “Oxford County Skiing History from Jockey Cap to Jordan Bowl,” traces the development of skiing and manufacturing in Oxford County from the late 1800s to present day.

The museum is located on Main Street in Kingfield. Museum exhibits include artifacts, photographs, artwork and documents. A current exhibit celebrates Maine’s Winter Olympians. Information about the museum and events is available at www. skimuseumofmaine.org.

Fiddlers jamming in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood Fiddle Jam is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month, June 21 to Aug. 16, at the old Greenwood Town Hall, Route 26, Locke Mills Village. The focus is on traditional, Scottish, Irish and Quebecois tunes. Other acoustic instruments are welcome.

For more information, call Monica at 207-381-7730.

Concert series to open with Crooked Creek

OXFORD — The first of the free summer concert series, featuring the Crooked Creek Band, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Station House Community Center outside arena. There will be food on sale; bring chairs.

For more information, call 207-539-8094.

Church plans Summer Spectacular

ANDOVER — A Summer Spectacular will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the First Congregational Church.

The day will begin with doughnuts, cinnamon buns and coffee. A barbecue will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m with hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans and coleslaw available.

Tables will be available to rent for vendors inside for $25. Spaces outside will be $10. Bring a table.

For more information, call Anna at 207-392-1504 or Pastor Linda at 207-357-3336.

Sons of Italy to present scholarship

RUMFORD — Sons of Italy will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the lodge on Route 108. A special scholarship award will be given to Alex Gorham. The meeting will be followed by a light lunch.

Society to meet, host presentation

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, for a potluck meal and annual election at the North Church, 118 High St.

The 7 p.m. program, “Take a Walk on the Beach: When Farmington was a Sea Shore!,” will include a talk and short walk through Farmington, presented by UMF Geology Professor Doug Reusch. Everyone is welcome.

