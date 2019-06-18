KINGFIELD — A small-but-growing local business has received a substantial economic development grant.

At their Monday night meeting, selectmen learned a Community Development Block Grant of up to $45,000 has been awarded to the Orchard Girls Cidery.

Two other Kingfield companies — Country Mutt and Scent-Sations — also applied for grant funding.

Each year, the state receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The CDBG programs offer that funding through several types of economic development assistance. The Orchard Girls Cidery applied for micro-enterprise assistance funds, which target facade upgrades, renovations, equipment purchases and related costs that increase small businesses’ competitive opportunities.

The award announcement is not a guarantee of funding, cautioned administrative assistant Leanna Targett, but she and a CDBG representative expect to start administering funds after July 1.

Targett presented selectmen with a proposal from Amanda Meader, co-founder of and a partner with the Augusta law firm of Ellis & Meader.

The town of Farmington recently hired the firm when long-serving local lawyer Frank Underkuffler retired. The town has had an informal legal arrangement with a local lawyer, but selectmen agreed to find representation focused on municipal issues and experience. Targett will send Meader an invitation to meet with selectmen at a future meeting.

A group of seniors asked selectmen to waive the new $10 per hour fee for their informal monthly gatherings at Webster Hall. Up to 20 people attend and bring their own food, Targett said.

“If you give it to one, you have to give it to all,” Selectman Walter Kilbreth said.

Selectmen agreed the decision to stick to the new rate was tough. Based on last year’s costs, according to Selectman John Dill, the town spent $620 more than it took in.

In other matters, selectmen decided to dissolve the town committee status of the Kingfield Trail Builders. The group organized about four years ago to develop a network of mountain biking trails in the region.

As of July 1, the start of a new fiscal year, the group will have the same status as ATV or snowmobile clubs.

The Town Office will be closed June 28 to allow Targett and staff to close the books for the previous year.

