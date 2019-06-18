PERU — A Livermore man was killed Tuesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Route 108.

Milton Parlin, 64, died in the collision at the intersection of Route 108 and Peru Center Road.

The driver of the truck, Jeffrey Burroughs, 37, of Peru was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Deputy Matt McDonnell of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses Jay Lemay of Westbrook and Mike Dadiego of Saco said came upon the accident as they drove toward Mexico from Auburn. Dadiego said he saw the truck go off the road and come to a stop at the railroad tracks. A utility pole was “ripped out of the ground” by the truck’s impact, Dadiego said.

Dadiego said he approached the truck on foot and asked if the driver was OK. He said the driver got out of the truck and sat on the tailgate.

“If I had to describe in one word what he was, it would be ‘delusional,’” Dadiego said. “He was just mumbling, ‘I don’t know what happened.’”

The two men said they also saw a motorcyclist stop at the scene and cover Parlin’s body with a tarp before police and other rescue workers arrived.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Lemay said. “In another two or three seconds, that could have been us.”

