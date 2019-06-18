PERU — A 64-four-year-old motorcyclist from Livermore was killed Tuesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Route 108 in Peru.

Milton Parlin was killed in the collision at the intersection of Peru Center Road. The driver of the truck, Jeffrey Burroughs, 37, of Peru, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life-threatening injuries, Oxford County Sheriff Deputy Matt McDonnell said in a written statement.

A section of Route 108 remained closed Tuesday afternoon. Maine State Police investigators were assisting with accident reconstruction.

Rumford Police, Mexico Police, Peru Fire Department and Med-Care Ambulance responded to the crash scene.

