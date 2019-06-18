LISBON – Aurelle “Willie” J. Ouellette Jr., passed away June 12, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House with his loving family by his side. Willie was born in Portage Lake, Maine, July 7, 1935, to Aurelle Ouellette Sr. and Florida Ouellette. Willie was in the Army and worked at Portsmouth Navel Shipyard for many years. Everyone who knew Willie loved him. He could make a friend anywhere and made quite a few at the Riverside Flea Market in Lisbon and the Freeport Nursing Home. He loved to fish, spend time with his family and beloved dog, Cookie.

Willie is survived by the love of his life, Madelyn Dubois; son, Richard Ouellette of Biddeford; daughters, Sandra Ciraulo and husband, David, of Falmouth, Patty Stone and husband, Bob, of Biddeford; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; stepsons, Mike, Dan and Richard Dubois; sisters, Rita Ronseau of Saco, Carol Lamb and husband, Frank of Gorham, Linda Gregory of Saco and Jackie Fournier of Florida.

Willie was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters and his sweet dog, Muffin.

Visiting hours will be Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, Maine. A liturgy of the word service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Crosman Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at a later date.

Willie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Central Maine Medical Center and the staff at Androscoggin Hospice House.

Please visit www.CrosmanFuneralHome.com to leave condolences for Willie’s family.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Willie’s name to a charity

of your choice.

