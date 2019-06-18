AUBURN – Constance J. Burgess, 85, of Auburn, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Clover Manor Health Care Facility following a short illness.

She was born in Rumford, Maine on July 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Herbert and Mildred (Demeritt) Enman and had been a resident of this community for most of her life.

She was educated in Rumford schools and had graduated from Stevens High School in Rumford.

She married George A. Burgess on Aug. 21, 1954, and he died on May 28, 2015.

She was a stay-at-home mom, having raised six children of her own and two of her friends children.

Constance enjoyed knitting and taking day trips with her husband to go visit light houses and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She and her husband were known for sitting on their porch on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, waving to everyone who would drive by.

She is survived by three daughters, Susan Booker and her husband, Randy of Sabattus, Shari Gosselin and her husband, John, of Lewiston and Sandra Beaudoin and her fiancé, John Letourneau, of Lewiston; two sons, Steven Burgess and his wife, Kim, of Auburn and Scot Burgess and his wife, Paula, of Turner; a sister, Carol Faye Povelite of Andover; a brother, Clayton Enman of Old Town; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Shawn Burgess; and by a sister, Claire Enman.

At the family’s request there will not be any funeral services. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, in Lewiston. 784-4023.

