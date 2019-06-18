AUBURN – Eleanor June Helwig, 95, of the Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine, Auburn, died at Androscoggin Hospice House on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, following a short illness, with her family by her side. Eleanor was born on April 25, 1924, in Lewiston to Esther Lucy (Cooper) Brackenbury and Joseph Earl Brackenbury Sr. She lived her entire life in Auburn and was educated in the Auburn school system. She married Bernard “Bernie” Helwig Jr., on June 15, 1946, at Sixth Street Congregational Church.

She was a lifelong member at this church and enjoyed singing in the choir and working on baked bean suppers, Easter breakfasts, and church fairs. She also was an active member of the Liberty Rebekahs’ Lodge No. 94 for over 43 years and was a soloist there, as well as at other lodges, and sang with the Magic Pops. In addition, she enjoyed knitting mittens, scarfs, and afghans. Eleanor was very proud of her appearance. Her hair always had to be perfect, and her clothes and jewelry had to be coordinated. She also was proud of her strength, right to the end of her life. Even though she was 95 years old, people would grimace when she shook their hands! That always made her laugh. She worked for a short time in shoe factories but spent most of her life raising her family. She loved serving them her famous pies, whipped potatoes, and mac and cheese. However, she did love long rides on sunny days followed by being served a great seafood meal at one of her favorite restaurants. Family members will miss hearing her say, “Oh darlin.” Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, husband, Bernie Helwig, sister, Dorothy Weeks, brother J. Earl Brackenbury Jr., and nephew, Bradford Brackenbury. She is survived by her three children: Donald Helwig and his wife Donna, Evelyn Blaisdell and her husband, Donnie, and Cynthia Stevenson and her husband Andrew; grandchildren: Steven Helwig and his wife Heidi; Donna Lee (Buteau) Andre and her husband, Nick; Brian Buteau; Kelly Blaisdell; Thomas, Jacob, and Benjamin Stevenson; and great-grandchildren: Carlee Andre, and Nicholas Andre and his wife, Annie; and a special niece, Brenda Bisson and her husband, Paul, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth Street, New Auburn, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will follow in vestry. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Auburn. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, and Androscoggin Hospice House for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Eleanor Helwig. Please make checks payable to Sixth Street Congregational Church and note on check that donation is in memory of Eleanor Helwig. If mailing, please send to:

Donald Helwig

54 Coachman Avenue

Auburn, ME 04210

