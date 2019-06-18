AUBURN – It is with great sadness, we are announcing that Miriam “Mim” Rose (Hiller) Jean, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, at the age of 85, with her loving family by her side. She was born in London, England, on Nov. 30, 1933. She was the youngest of three children, with brothers, Cyril and Sidney, and the daughter of Jack and Annie Hiller.World War II had a significant impact on Miriam’s early life. As the war progressed, she and her two brothers were evacuated when she was six-years old, and they didn’t return until she was 11. She stayed with a Lord and Lady in Charley Woods and other parts of Northern England. During this time as a young girl, she learned ballet, Scottish sword dancing, and countless English, Scottish and WW II songs. She would tell us stories of hearing planes overhead and sirens that alerted them to go to the underground tunnels.After returning home to live with her parents, Miriam’s education was shortened since she needed to work in the factories. While there, she learned her craft as being a seamstress, making uniforms for the British military. But it wasn’t all about war. Some of her fondest memories of her father were him taking her to the penny theatre, where she developed her love of the theatre, opera, and ballet.In 1958, while having lunch with her friends at Wimpey’s, she met her future husband, Ronald Jean, who was stationed in London while serving in the U.S. Air Force. It didn’t take him long to propose, and once she accepted, Miriam boarded the Queen Elizabeth II and immigrated to the United States of America, to start a new life. Upon arriving, she settled at the YWCA in Lewiston where she met some of her lifelong friends. Her family from England enjoyed visiting over the years.She got married at St. Peter’s Church on Aug. 28, 1959, and soon after she was working as a seamstress while her husband attended college. They also started a family, eventually having two girls and a boy. Miriam was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved raising her family, who meant the world to her. In the years when she raised children, she helped support the family by selling Avon. She was known throughout the Ashmount Street neighborhood as the “Avon Lady”. Her enthusiasm earned her several Avon Presidential awards. Over the years, she touched the lives of many families and friends.During the same time, she was a Girl Scout team leader and led many summer camp programs. She would entertain them by singing folklore songs around the campfire. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her English-style dishes, including trifle and Yorkshire pudding. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, Bingo, travel, country line dancing, and entering and winning lip sync contests at the Ramada Inn, to include Bette Midler, “Singing in the Rain”, “Drunkin’ Sailor”, “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat” and “I’m Getting Married in the Morning”.After 18 years of marriage, though, she and Ronald divorced. Miriam then operated a home-based day care under the Androscoggin Head Start Program for 16 years and retired at 62. She felt blessed to be able to raise two of her grandchildren until they attended school. She had an infectious personality, drawing people in with her engaging smile and laughter. As a Cockney, she would tell everyone she could hear the sounds of the Bow Bells. She was fun to have around, and she always had a new joke to tell, especially on her monthly trips to Foxwoods. Her love of musicales and theater drew her to entertain people of all ages. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was loved by all who knew her.She is survived by: her three children, daughters, Marianne Wise, and Carole G. Jean, and her son, David Jean and his wife, Michelle Sirois Jean; four grandchildren, Scott and his wife, Melissa Wise, Jenna Wise, Linden and Avery Jean; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Teagan Wise.A service and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 20, at Funeral Alternatives on 25 Tampa St., in Lewiston, from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. There will be a service at 6 p.m.Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences, and fond memories online at www.funeralalternatives.net.In lieu of flowers,please make donations to:The CommunityLittle TheaterP.O. Box 262,Auburn, ME 04212,or visit www.laclt.com.

