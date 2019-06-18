RUMFORD – Stan Holland Jr. passed on from this earthly life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, to be met with open arms by his wife, Claire, who passed on in November of 2017.

Stan always knew he wanted a large family and a working farm. He met Claire, as a senior at Stephens in Rumford, it was the beginning of a legacy. They worked side-by-side, building two homes, their farm, a family of nine, as well as their beloved camp on Concord Pond. Stan was so proud.

Stan enjoyed being a father to his children and expressed a quiet pride as they flourished and grew their own families, whom he adored. If you shared a meal, you were a friend, you were family.

His fondest memories were of camp. Family gatherings were enjoyed with lobster, steak and homemade strawberry shortcake, as well as hours of playing volleyball.

Stan enjoyed sharing his love of hunting, fishing, snorkeling, gardening and the outdoors with his children, grandchildren and friends. He very much enjoyed many hours of watching birds, squirrels, deer and all of Maine’s wildlife from his dining room chair.

Stan could often be found on his four-wheeler, riding through his orchard, enjoying his private animal kingdom. Conversations would always circle back to the best hunting and fishing spots. His heart lived in the outdoors.

Stan will be remembered for the love he expressed to his family and friends through his words of wisdom, strength of character and integrity, his direct, no-fluff communication style and his always giving heart. Father … Grandfather … Mentor … Friend …

Those who knew Stan may remember him as a longtime Peru firefighter or a mill worker at Boise. However you knew him, remember his advice, “If you can’t laugh, you might as well be dead.”

Surviving family members include: son, Paul Holland and partner, Nan; daughter, Patricia Hickey; son, Tom Holland and wife, Peggy; son, Tim Holland and wife, Karen; daughter Mary, Arsenault; daughter, Colleen Holland; daughter, Jessica Manfre and husband, Philip; daughter, Nona Holland and partner, David; adopted son, Andrew Arsenault. Stan is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, many beloved fur grandbabies, along with his favorite niece, Debbie Joseph.

Stan was predeceased by his wife, Claire; his son, David; and grandson, Timmy.

The family would like to express deepest gratitude to Jessica Enaire from Pine Tree Home Health for her physical and moral support and special care, and also, to Wanda Burgess for her many years of support.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Friday July 12, 2019, at the Demeritt Cemetery in Peru. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine 04276.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks for donations be made to

The Peru Fireman’s Association

47 Lapointe Road

Peru, ME 04290

in his memory.

