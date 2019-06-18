Former Portland High star Terion Moss is no longer with the University of Maine men’s basketball program.

Moss averaged 27 minutes per game as a freshman for the Black Bears in 2018-19, averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, making 15 starts and playing in 29 games. Maine was 5-27.

Moss, a 5-foot-10 point guard, was the consensus 2018 high school player of the year in Maine. He has not returned phone calls or text messages.

Tyson McHatten, UMaine’s senior associate director of athletics, confirmed Tuesday that Moss is “not currently” with the program.

Moss is the second starting guard to exit the program since the end of the 2018-19 season. Shortly after Maine’s final game, redshirt junior Isaiah White, the Black Bears’ second leading scorer each of the past two seasons, announced his intention to transfer to pursue a graduate degree. He has since announced he will be at the University of Portland in Oregon.

Moss’ club team coach, Robert Pilsbury of Blue Wave Basketball, confirmed Moss is no longer with the UMaine basketball program. Pilsbury said he was unsure of Moss’ future plans.

Portland High basketball coach Joe Russo said he was surprised by the news. Russo said he had seen Moss earlier this month and “he didn’t say anything to me. Everything was positive.”

< Previous

Next >