BUCKFIELD — The following action was taken Tuesday night by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen:

Formal complaint

What happened: Town Manager Joe Roach shared a formal complaint about the noise at the Buck-It Grill & Pub. Selectmen set a public hearing.

What it means: The written complaint was filed by neighbor Diane Jeselskis about “excessively loud” music at the Route 117 business on June 1 that she wrote interrupted her “normal sleep pattern,” adding that her tenants complained, too. Owner Lee Johnson received the complaint on June 12, according to Roach.

What’s next: The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Municipal Center, 34 Turner St. The regular select board meeting will follow.

Sand and salt shed

What happened: After receiving two responses for engineering work for the sand and salt building stabilization project, selectmen awarded it to A.E. Hodsdon Consulting Engineers.

What it means: The contract is for $15,600 for the Waterville-based company. The other proposal was from HEB Engineers of North Conway, N.H., for $15,700. Al Hodsdon did the original engineering report on repairs to the sand and salt building, which was deemed unsafe for use last year after buckling of the walls and other structural issues were found. Funding for the stabilization project was approved by voters at town meeting.

What’s next: The estimated construction bid date is Thursday, Aug. 1. Select board Chairwoman Cheryl Coffman asked Roach to follow up with former A.E. Hodson clients, which includes a number of neighboring towns.

Rescue contracts

What happened: Selectmen approved the new contracts for rescue coverage for Sumner and Hartford.

What it means: The new three-year contracts with each town include step increases to get Sumner and Hartford in line with what Buckfield residents pay for rescue coverage. A portion of Hartford and all of Sumner will continued to be covered by Buckfield Rescue.

What’s next: The contracts go into effect July 1.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: