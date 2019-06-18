LEWISTON — What will Bill Webster do during retirement?

In early July, he and his wife, Molly, will hop onto their 25-foot sailboat, Salty Paws, and begin a year’s worth of adventure.

“We’re going to do a great loop” around the eastern United States, going down to New York City, sailing up the Hudson River, through the Erie Canal and on to the Great Lakes.

From there, it is on to Florida, ending at Key West, then back up the East Coast.

The couple sailed down the East Coast two years ago during a three-month sabbatical. But the difference between that and this time is they will not have time constraints. There will be no schedules. Webster said he will post about their adventures on a blog.

Bill and Molly Webster plan to return to Maine in May 2020, living at their coastal home in Georgetown.

During those 11 months on the water, they will be visiting a lot of places while living on their boat.

“It’s not a big boat, but it’s a rugged boat,” Webster said.

There is not much space on board. Their entertainment will be a ukulele, playing cards and Kindles.

Webster has joined a Celtic band, the Montsweagers. He will perform with the group June 21 in Portland.

“They invited me to join” after seeing him perform in his “no school today” video this winter. When he returns from sailing, Webster plans to play with the band, spend time with his grandchild and get another dog.

