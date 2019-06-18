WILTON — A Wilton man is accused of hitting his adult daughter early Monday and pressing his arm against her throat as he pinned her to the wall at a home at 8 Cameron St.

Walter Allen Nichols, 61, was charged with aggravated assault, according to an affidavit filed with Farmington District Court.

Officer Effra Becerra responded to a 12:15 a.m. report of an assault. Nichols’ daughter told him her father started hitting her after he had a fight with his girlfriend, and his daughter asked him to leave because he was causing problems, but he wouldn’t.

The daughter had red marks on the lower part of her throat and was shaking and gagging as she talked to Becerra, he wrote.

Jay police officer Dylan Rider, who assisted Wilton police, reported to Becerra that the daughter was throwing up and complaining of a headache when he talked to her. She declined medical attention.

Becerra then talked to the daughter’s boyfriend, who heard her calling for help, and went to see what was going on. Nichols punched him in the face, Becerra wrote. The boyfriend had a bruise on the right side of his face.

The daughter’s mother who also heard her calling for help, went to help her and was assaulted by Nichols, according to the affidavit. She had scratches on her right arm.

Nichols “had been drinking, and was not cooperative,” Becerra wrote.

He was taken to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was still there Tuesday afternoon, being held on $2,000 cash or $250 cash and a supervised release agreement, a corrections officer said.

A conviction on the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

