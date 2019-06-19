ANDOVER — Joseph Luce was elected selectman by write-in votes during elections Tuesday, according to Town Clerk Melinda Averill.

Luce received 10 votes for the three-year term, which he has accepted. Robert Grafton and Sid Pew, also write-in candidates, received 5 and 4 votes, respectively.

Selectman Wendy Closson did not seek re-election and no other residents requested nomination papers for the position.

The other two selectmen are Chairman Mark Thurston and Brian Mills.

School Board members Betty Davis and Lindsay Sharkey were re-elected to three-year terms by votes of 49 and 59, respectively.

