FARMINGTON — Beckie Bowering has been promoted to business solutions officer at Franklin Savings Bank.

She was previously the business solutions manager, a position she has held since the program was launched last year. Business solutions is a suite of products designed to enable businesses to manage their banking services efficiently and effectively.

Since joining Franklin Savings Bank in 2000, Bowering has held numerous roles, including head teller, customer service manager and coordinator at the Mt. Blue High School teaching branch.

She is a graduate of Dirigo High School in Dixfield and is active in the community. She serves as vice president on the board for the Mt. Blue Sports Boosters. Previously she has served as co-chairwoman for the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice’s 5K fundraiser in Farmington. She has also been active with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, including several stints as the bank’s team captain.

filed under: