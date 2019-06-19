LEWISTON — The Lewiston law firm Berman & Simmons has again been ranked by Chambers USA as the best law firm in Maine for the representation of plaintiffs.

Five Berman & Simmons attorneys received individual awards in 2019 as well:

• Steven Silin and Julian Sweet are recognized as “Band 1” lawyers in medical malpractice and mainly plaintiff;

• Jodi Nofsinger and Benjamin Gideon are recognized for medical malpractice and mainly plaintiff;

• Jack Simmons is recognized for his work as a senior statesman, providing pivotal work to the firm’s success.

Berman & Simmons provides client service in a variety of fields, specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice and products liability.

The firm has three regional offices and serves clients throughout New England.

