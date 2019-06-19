I urge representatives in Maine’s Legislature to support LD 1083, the Ranked-Choice Voting for President bill. The bill would expand Maine’s ranked-choice voting law to include presidential elections, thus eliminating the disaster of “spoilers” and vote-splitting while finally restoring majority rule.

LD 1083 would simply require the winner to be determined by ranked-choice voting, which was used successfully in Maine in the last election, and voters found it to be simple and fair.

The voters of Maine approved it twice at the ballot box. Maine’s leaders should pass LD 1083, the Ranked-Choice Voting for President bill. It would be a simple expansion of the voting system that worked well in the 2018 primary and general election.

The change needs to be made in time for the 2020 presidential election.

Emery Goff, Farmington

