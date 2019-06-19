LEWISTON — Downtown Lewiston businesses recently collected more than 200 jars of peanut butter and jelly during the 8th annual Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive.

Employees from Rinck Advertising, which manages advertising and public relations for Bangor Savings Bank, partnered with Berman & Simmons, Healthy Androscoggin and The Vault to contribute 236 jars of PB&J to the bank’s Lisbon Street branch. All drive donations go to food pantries, after-school programs and other hunger-prevention organizations to provide a high protein food that is often in short supply and high demand.

The effort helped Bangor Savings Bank collect a record-setting 17,164 jars of peanut butter and jelly.

