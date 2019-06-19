LEWISTON — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, city officials have sent out a notice reminding residents consumer fireworks are only allowed during certain hours and within a specific area.

The city’s fireworks ordinance only permits consumer fireworks on three dates and only on the outskirts of the downtown commercial and residential areas.

Fireworks in the downtown and most residential neighborhoods are prohibited, as is the sale of fireworks throughout Lewiston.

Lewiston allows fireworks July 4, from 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. and 1 a.m.; and Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

When the city posted the reminder on its Facebook page this week, there were a number of comments regarding a lack of enforcement during previous holidays.

“Will (police) enforce the ordinance this year?” Scott Harriman wrote. “Last year, people were setting them off all over downtown, where buildings are barely 15 feet apart.”

Across the Androscoggin River in Auburn, fireworks are banned.

Auburn’s ordinance states, “No person shall within the city use, possess with the intent to use, sell, possess with the intent to sell or offer for sale consumer fireworks.”

Fines for a first offense start at $200.

