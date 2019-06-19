Martindale

Saturday, June 15 results: Individual: 0-9 handicap: Gross — 1. Rocky Myers 72 2. Craig Chapman 73 3. Jace Pearson 74; Net — 1. Ryan Wilkins 76/67 2. Bobby Myers 76/68 2. Vance Pearson 74/68; 10+ handicap: Gross — John Emerson 83; Net — Jim Helmkamp 84-67; White Tees: Gross — Chip Morrison 75; Net — Brian Walsh 84/64; Fourball: Best Gross and Net — 1. Bobby Myers/Scott Nevers/Ryan Wilkins/Paul Robinson 129 2. Jace Pearson/Vance Pearson/Andrew Slattery/Craig Chapman 131; Overall: Skins: Gross — Perry Goodspeed No. 2 and No. 10, Matt Nicole No. 3, Andrew Slattery No. 8, Scott Lever No. 12, Scott Nevers No. 13, Jace Pearson No. 15; Net — Sam Evrard No. 7, Chip Morrison No. 14.

Friday, June 14 Couples Scramble results: Gross — 1. Wayne Hackett/Mary Hackett/Jace Pearson/Denise Pearson 29 2. Tim Jordan/Sue Jordan/Matt Simard/Mariah Simard 31; Net — 1. Jason Ward/Kelsey Blanchette/Vance Pearson/Danielle Rock 30/25 2. Mark Rock/Sue Grenier/Bob McDonough/Linda McDonough 34/27.5; Pin: No. 4 — Jace Pearson 19’10”.

Friday June 14 results: Net — 1. Brian Walsh 91/71 2. Doug Craib 82/73; Skins: Net — Jim Ouellette No. 3, Brian Walsh No. 12.

The Meadows

Wednesday June 12th Ladies League Scramble results: 1. Muriel Burroughs/Phoebe Lowell/Chris Sirois, Rusty Richmond 37 2. Jean Blanchette/Anita Morin/Kim Coombs/Jolene Girouard 41 3. Deb Charest/Maureen Spencer/Pat Carr/Judy Fuller 42; Pin: No. 7 — Jean Blanchette/Anita Morin/Kim Coombs/Jolene Girouard 2’ 11” 50/50 — Pat Carr.

Pedro O’Hara League standings as of June 11: Samson/Morency 33.5 Maheux/Boulet 29 Rousseau/Lajoie 28.5 Snyder/Harrington 28 Lamore/Daigle 26.5 Matthew/Scott 26 Lowell/Melaragno 25.5 Foss/Bailey 25 Barnett/Maheux 23.5 Begin/Favreau 23 Warner/Houlares 22 Hurd/Chouinard 21 Bergeron/Blanchette 17.5 Racine/Charron 14.

Poland Spring

Sunday June 16 sweeps results: Gross — 1. Larry Ross 2. Mark Laliberte 76 3. Topper West 78 3. Edwin Piirainen 78 5. Peter Leighton 79; Net — 1. Luvon Nash 66 1. Jerry Legere 66 Topper West 67 4. Gordon Smith 68 Dennis Verrill 69; Pins: No. 6 — Garry Webber 3″ No. 8 — Joe Bruno 2’6″ No. 13 — Matt Beckim 11′; Skins: Gross — Gary Fecteau No. 1, Larry Ross No. 2 and No. 11, Jerry Legere No. 7 and No. 18, Joe Bruno No. 8; Net — Gary Fecteau No. 1, Larry Ross No. 2, Jerry Legere No. 7 and No. 18, Joe Bruno No. 8.

Springbrook

Sunday, June 16 You and Your US Open Partner: Gross — 1. Brian Henderson/Louis Oosthuizen 145 2. Tyler Tyburski/Justin Rose 147; Net — 1. Brad Pattershall/Gary Woodland 134 2. Tom TinerPatrick Cantley 135 2. Rich Howard/Brooks Kaepka 135; Pins: No. 2 — Tyler Tyburski 27’2″ No. 8 — Rich Howard 1’4″ No. 13 — Matt Hopkins 13’1″ No. 15 — George Ames 1’11”; Skins: Gross — Brad Pattershall No. 1, Tom Tiner No. 2, Keith Ross No. 9, Ken Carver No. 11, Matt Hopkins No. 13, Tyler Tyburski No. 14 and No. 18 George Ames No. 15; Net — Brad Pattershall No. 1, Tom Tiner No. 2, Rich Howard No. 8, Keith Ross No. 9, Matt Hopkins No. 13, Tyler Tyburski No. 14, George Ames No. 15.

Saturday, June 15 ABCD best one of four results: Gross — 1. Ashley Golden/Ray Convery/John Anastasio/Pat Murphy 68 2. Bob Kent/Rick Shea/George Hopkins/Rachel Newmain 70; Net — 1. Ron Leeman/Mark Kent/Gary Wichenbach/Rich Howard 2. Brad Pattershall/Tom Tiner/Dave Cowan/Jim Fleming 55; Pins: No. 2 — Bob Kent 10″ No. 8 — Brad Pattershall 7’1″ No 13 — Ashley Golden 1’9″ No. 15 — Ashley Golden 9’3″ Skins: Gross — Dick Therrien No. 4, Ashley Golden No. 15; Net — Dick Therrien No. 4, Mark Kent No. 9, Rich Howard No. 11 and No. 14, Bob English No. 13 and No. 15.

