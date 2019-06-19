NEW GLOUCESTER — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a 70- by 36-foot dock for the Sabbathday Shores subdivision.

Chairman Donald Libby, Vice Chairman Erik Hargreaves, Charles Burnham and Doug McAtee voted in favor of the dock, while Ben Tettlebaum abstained.

The dock had sparked outcry from some neighbors and lakeside residents, who complained it would be too long and too wide.

Sabbathday Lake is considered moderately unstable by the state. The 345-acre lake, which has been free of invasive plant species, is monitored through annual testing and checked closely by volunteers who patrol the lake and conduct boat inspections in search of invasive species.

The Sabbathday Lake Association seeks to keep the lake healthy and supports “best management plans” for storm-water runoff in the watershed area.

The dock will allow one boat for each of the seven lot owners.

The approval is subject to developer Alan Hamilton receiving a permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The board also required the plan to include requirements from the homeowners’ association for maintenance of the beach path, dock and storage location and adequate tree-trimming and grass-mowing along the roadway.

The Planning Board decided last month that one dock would be allowed at the beach area, which is across the road from the subdivision homes.

“The ordinance is not perfect by any means,” Libby said. “This is an area that has never had the impact before, and brings forth things to work on. This is going to be a long process.”

Added Tettlebaum: “This shoreland area is environmentally sensitive. There was substantial public comment, and we are doing a disservice to the public hearing.”

McAtee said he supported the dock proposal because it will be “no larger than necessary and consistent with the surrounding character.”

