AUBURN – Claudette P. Gervais, 75, born June 7, 1944, died June 10, 2019 from a long illness, with her family by her side. She lived in the Lewiston/Auburn area all her life. She is survived by her long time companion, Roland Lebrecque of Auburn; also three sisters, Joan Janelle, Pauline Bosse and Dolores Preo, two brothers, Joseph R. Biron and Donald Biron and wife, Claire. She is also survived by her daughter, Susan Martin of Buckfield; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Services to be announced at later time.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: