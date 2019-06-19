LISBON – William ‘”Bob” Donovan, 77, of Lisbon, died following a long illness at his home on June 15, 2019. He was born in Lewiston, on June 6, 1942, a son of Mildred and William Donovan.Bob served in the Maine Army National Guard for 39 and a half years, retiring from service in 2004. Bob was an avid hockey player and played for the semi pros in his younger years. In his later years he also worked at Lowe’s in Brunswick. Bob remained very involved in the military causes with his involvement with the Augusta Area Military Association and at his local American Legion Post #158. He also served several years as selectman for the town of Lisbon.Bob was educated in Lewiston schools, graduating from Lewiston High School with the class of 1960. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.Bob is survived by his wife, Sue Donovan; daughters, Kelly Middleton of Anacortez, Wash., Colleen Donovan of Tampa, Fla., Karen Donovan of Lisbon and Haley Donovan of Lewiston as well as a son, William Donovan Jr. of Seattle, Wash. Bob also leaves his grandchildren, Colin Middleton, Erin Middleton, Owen Donovan, and Grayson Donovan.Bob was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Peter Donovan. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held American Legion Post 158 on Sunday, June 23, from 12-2 p.m. A private burial will be held on a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the American Legion Post #158 10 Webster Rd. Lisbon, Maine 04252

