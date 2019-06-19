AUBURN – Winnifred Mae (Jamison) Dorr passed away peacefully in Auburn surrounded by loved ones on June 17, 2019, at her home of the last fifteen years, an apartment in the home of her daughter Betsy, where they shared their love of reading and quilting and took loving care of each other. She was born on April 19, 1925 in Princeton. Despite losing her mother at an early age, she was an instinctively wonderful mother to her four daughters, serving as a role model with grace, strength and kindness. She consistently put the needs of her family ahead of her own. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She was a lifelong reader who loved quilting, puzzles and word games.

Winnie graduated from Princeton High School in 1942 and married Ralph H. Dorr in August of that same year. They proceeded to have a long and loving life together, celebrating 58 years of marriage. They shared much joy and laughter with lifelong friends, traveling, picnicking, and playing cards.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph in 1999; her parents, Maud (Polk) and Chester Jamison as well as her beloved in-laws, Arno and Agnes (Tenan) Dorr. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Gertrude Parker, Grace Tedford, and Addie Tedford, as well as sisters-in-law, Louise Willey and Ruth Viles.

She is survived by her four daughters, Diane Chase and husband, Donald of Londonderry, N.H., Susan Martell and husband, Gary of Princeton, Betsy Dorr of Auburn and Lori Dorr and husband, Bob Wirtz of South Portland; four grandchildren, Richard Chase and wife, Debra of Gray, Dona Herland and husband, Scott of Derry, N.H., Joshua Martell and wife, Judith of Gray and Nathan Martell of Roque Bluffs; five great-grandchildren, Jamie, Justin, and Tyler Herland of Derry, N.H. and Alison and Kyle Martell of Gray; as well as several special nieces and nephews.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with her family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

The family would like to thank Dr. Sarah Skelton and Dr. Norris Lee for their attentive care and compassion. Our overwhelming gratitude goes to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their incredible care, kindness and support for our mother and our family in her end of life journey, enabling us to keep her at home. A special thank you to April and Deanna for their unsurpassed care.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 3 p.m.

Her remains will be interred in the family plot in Baileyville at a later date.

Services are being entrusted to The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services at 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to

Androscoggin Hospice Care

15 Strawberry Avenue

Auburn, Maine 04240

