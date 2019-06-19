Arrests
Lewiston
- Nikia Garland, 25, of 570 Paris Hill Road, Buckfield, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10 p.m. Tuesday, at 500 Main St.
- Michael Alexander, 63, of 175 Snell Hill Road, Turner, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, at Cumberland Farms.
- Holly Skolkfield, 32, of 8 Sylvan Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, at Cumberland Farms.
Auburn
- Von Scott Lindahl, 50, of 428 Merrow Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.
- Dwayne Sanborn, 40, listed as homeless, on a warrant charging a probation violation, 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, on Main Street.
- David Glenn, 42, of 196 Bates St., Lewiston, on charges of theft and violating bail, 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Kenneth Ward, 73, of 99 Leeds Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of gross sexual assault, 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
- Marc Monteruil, 45, of 115 Oak St., Lewiston, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
Acidents
Lewiston
- Mekale Whitmore, 22, of Lewiston, lost control of his car and hit a tree at 10:59 p.m. Sunday at Lisbon and Canal streets. His 2009 Kia was towed.
Auburn
- An SUV driven by Carol A. Ford, 60, of Mechanic Falls, struck a deer at 9:12 p.m. Monday on Minot Avenue. Her 2013 Kia was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Emily M. Wood, 41, of Auburn, and James J. Bailey, 24, of Rumford, collided at 9;19 a.m. Monday at Center and Martin streets. Woods’ 2007 Honda and Bailey’s 2010 Mazda were towed.
