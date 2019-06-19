DEAR SUN SPOTS: On June 10 while walking I found a bunch of keys on the side of Route 133 in East Livermore. If anyone has lost keys, please call me at 615-3203 for identification. Thanks.

— Diane, no town

ANSWER: I’m sure someone is in quite a pickle from losing these keys! Diane, you are so smart to write to Sun Spots about this lost item. Please let us know what happens!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This letter is in reference to the June 10 Sun Spots where Glenn was seeking information on descendants of the 1st Maine Cavalry, as well as the 10th Maine Regiment and the 29th Maine Regiment.

My great-grandfather, James A. Canwell was a member of Company H, 1st Maine Cavalry and was engaged in several battles. Among them were Brandy Station, Aldee and St. Mary’s Church. The first two were in 1863. He was wounded and captured in Aldee in 1863 and was released in a prisoner exchange in September of that year. The following year he was again wounded in the battle at St. Mary’s Church.

My son and I were able to attend re-enactments of the first two battles at the time of their 150th anniversary.

— Albert, Dixfield

ANSWER: It’s amazing that you were able to not only gather this information about your ancestor but that you were able to take part in this historic re-enactment — with your son no less! Thank you so much for sharing this information. I know Glenn will be so pleased.

Readers, if you are a descendant of a Civil War soldier or have relevant information, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lisbon Falls Church of the Nazarene at 184 Main St. will hold a Multi-family Lawn Sale on Saturday, July 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be household goods, furniture, antiques, crafts and many other items. There will also be a drive-through hot dog booth.

This fundraising event is the same Saturday as the Moxie Festival and is a mile up Main Street from the parade route.

If you would like to rent a space for $10, please call the church at 353-2572.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit several church programs. Come shop, have lunch and join in the fun while helping to support your community.

— Laural, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Steve Corro of Corro’s Fiberglassing & Refinishing of Auburn has been repairing and refinishing fiberglass bathtubs for 40 years. He restores bathtubs by repairing cracks, dings, chips, bottoms, etc. and gives it all a good shiny finish. He can refinish a dull bathtub or change the color to a bright white for a reasonable price. His contact information is 783-5944, [email protected]. He also has a website at corrosfiberglassing.com.

— Mary Ellen, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read in the June 6 Sun Spots that No name from Rumford was looking for a shoe repair place. There is one in Augusta, Tom Finn Shoe Repair, at 165 Water St. The contact number is 623-8491.

— Pauline, Winthrop

ANSWER: More info for the Rolodex! I love it. Thank you, Mary Ellen and Pauline!

