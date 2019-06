AUBURN — Attorneys William Skelton and Darcie Beaudin of Skelton, Taintor & Abbott of Auburn have become members of ElderCounsel, a national organization of elder law and special needs planning attorneys.

Founded by several of the country’s most renowned elder law and special needs planning attorneys, ElderCounsel provides its members with continuing legal education on planning for seniors and their families and those with special needs.

