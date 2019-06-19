MONMOUTH — Theater at Monmouth opens its “What Dreams May Come” Golden Anniversary Season with a killer case just begging to be solved. “Murder for Two,” with book and music by Joe Kinosian and book and lyrics by Kellen Blair, begins with a bang.

One actor investigates the crime. The other plays all of the suspects. And they both play the piano. A zany blend of musical comedy and madcap mystery, this fast and funny whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. Help catch the killer at 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 22, through Friday, Aug. 16, including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

On the eve of his surprise birthday party, legendary American novelist and guest of honor Arthur Whitney is shot dead by an unknown killer. Small town policeman Marcus Moscowicz’s only orders are to keep the scene secure and the party-goers turned suspects from leaving; but this could be the break he needs to prove to the chief he’s ready to make detective. If he can stick to protocol, he might be able to solve this crime. Unless the suspects and his painful memories get the best of him first.

Director Adam P. Blais feels “the strength of ‘Murder for Two’ is the way Kinosian and Blair lovingly spoof, celebrate and reimagine both the murder mystery and musical theatre genres.”

First produced by Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2011, Blair and Kinosian have concocted a theatrical and literary love letter that honors the work of Agatha Christie, the Marx Brothers, Alfred Hitchcock, Frank Loesser and Charles Ludlam.

Blais continues, “’Murder for Two’ encompasses everything that I love about the theatre. The story is smart yet funny, the characters complicated yet endearing, and the score is intricate yet hummable.” The New York Times called it an “ingenious miniature musical in the form of a snazzy vaudevillian double-act.”

“Murder for Two” features TAM new comers Robbie Harrison as the suspects and Quinn Corcoran as Detective Marcus. Directed by Adam P. Blais, set design by Daniel Bilodeau, costume design by Jonna Klaiber, lighting design by Jim Alexander and sound design by Rew Tippin.

The opening will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22; additional performance dates are July 10 and 30 and Aug. 14 and 16 at 7:30; July 21 and 27 and Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.; and July 6 at 7:30 p.m. with a post-show discussion.

Engagement Programs

Classics in Context Discussions fulfill the audience’s desire for in-depth information on the plays before attending each production. The series will feature four discussions with scholars and artists, focusing on the season’s offering. For 2019, Classics in Context Discussions will take place following the performance on July 6.

Post-Performance Discussions will be held at selected weekend evening performances with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. For 2019, Post-Performance Discussions will take place on the following dates: Saturday, July 6, following the performance of “Murder for Two”; Sunday, July 21, following the performance of “Merry Wives”; July 28 following the performance of “Hamlet”; Aug. 4 following the performance of “Intimate Apparel”; and Aug. 11 following the performance of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville.”

For calendar and reservations, contact the TAM Box Office at 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

