SUMNER — From 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, to Noon on Sunday, June 23, the Oxford County Amateur Radio Emergency Service/Community Emergency Response Team (ARES/CERT) will be hosting American Radio Relay League’s (ARRL) 87th Annual Field Day at the Hartford/Sumner Elementary School grounds, Rt. 219, Main Street, Sumner.

ARRL Field Day is an opportunity for the general public to learn more about the many facets of amateur radio. In addition to observing amateur radio operations, attendees may participate in the ARRL’s “Get On The Air program,” with the opportunity to use ARES/CERT members’ radios to contact other radio operators throughout the world, including more than 30,000 participating members at other Field Day locations in the U.S. and many other countries.Demonstrations of emergency radio preparedness and mobile operations will be ongoing throughout the event. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend, there is no admission fee.

