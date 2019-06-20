Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Supper

NO. WATERFORD — The first church supper of the summer will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at the No. Waterford Church (Rte. 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery) from 5-6:30. All you can eat of homemade casseroles, baked beans and brown bread, salads, rolls, etc. And if it’s June, it must be strawberry shortcake for dessert! Cost for adults is $10 and for children $4.50. All are welcome!

NAMI

NAMI Maine, Western Mountains affiliate is offering a free Family to Family education course starting on Thursday, June 20 at the Rumford Police Station conference room, River St. from 6-8:30pm. Learn about mental illnesses, substance abuse and suicide problems, crisis, treatments, resources, coping skills in dealing with loved ones, self-care and much more. For more information and to register, call Sue at 418-7904 or NAMI Maine at 1-800-464-5767 x 2305.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: