NORWAY — Please join CEBE in welcoming Annie Doran from Pedal People in Northhampton, MA for a presentation and discussion on June 25 at 6 p.m. at the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy (CEBE), 447 Main Street in Norway.

Doran, who has worked on various food-related projects in western Maine including a CSA at the Progress Center in Norway and the Good Food Bus in Lewiston, will talk about her role as a worker-owner of Pedal People.

Pedal People is 17-year-old, worker-owned cooperative providing human-powered delivery and hauling service to the greater Northhampton community. It currently employs 21 people. In addition to hauling trash, recycling, and compost for more than 700 households and the municipality, Pedal People also provides general delivery and moving services, bike workshops, fossil fuel-free yard care, and more.

Doran will be talking about her experience as a year-round rider as well as the worker-owned, cooperative business model. Following the presentation will be a facilitated discussion about how CEBE can launch a similar project in the Norway/Paris/Oxford area. CEBE is currently working with the Cooperative Development Institute of Maine to develop a business model for a Pedal People-inspired cooperative.

The goal of the project is to create well-paying, year-round jobs in the community and reduce the area’s carbon footprint by providing a bicycle powered hauling service, delivery service, and recycle food and yard waste to a community composting project at the Alan Day Community Garden.

All are welcome to attend, especially anyone interested in being involved with the development of a local cargo-bike cooperative. Refreshments will be served.

For more information contact the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy at [email protected] or 739-2101

