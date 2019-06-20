LEWISTON — Community Concepts Finance Corporation (CCFC) and Androscoggin Bank partnered to provide $4 Million in loans to reach small business owners and entrepreneurs in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties of Maine. The dollars will reach Maine Communities at a critical time and be strategically employed where the dollars can have the biggest impact.

“Thanks to our strong relationship with Androscoggin Bank, CCFC is able to significantly grow its lending portfolio, which currently supports nearly 300 businesses and more than 100 homeowners, “said Glen E. Holmes, President of CCFC. “With this additional funding, we’re looking forward to helping more small businesses grow and entrepreneurs turn their dreams of starting a business into a reality. Androscoggin Bank’s investment in CCFC is also an investment in the Maine people and the state’s economy.”

Androscoggin Bank President Neil J. Kiely said, “Community Concepts is doing the kind of work that makes Maine stronger, more robust, and a better place to live and work. We are honored to be a part of this project because, like CCFC, we see ourselves as an economic development engine and partnering with CCFC enables us to reach deeper into the community to extend our impact.”

The Finance Corporation continues to grow and expand its reach across the state. It is the SBA’s Microlender of the Year since 2015. Androscoggin Bank was most recently named FAME’s “2018 Lender at Work” for lenders in the under $1.5 Billion in assets category. “With Androscoggin Bank’s support, we’re able to continue to support small businesses all across Maine,” said Shawn Yardley, CEO of Community Concepts.