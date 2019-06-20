NORWAY — School is out and it’s time to think about how children who receive free or reduced-priced lunch in school will eat healthy while school is out. “The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child Nutrition Program established to ensure that low-income children, ages 18 and younger, continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session” – usda.gov. Every year the USDA partners with organizations like The Progress Center that are committed to ensuring the children and teens in our community have access to healthy food at no cost.

The Progress Center will make healthy lunches, coordinate fun activities and oversee volunteers over the next nine weeks. Lunches will be served June 24 to August 23 Monday through Friday in five locations:

Moore Park, South Paris 11:30 a.m. to Noon

Regency Park, Oxford Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Alpine Park, Norway 11:30 a.m. to Noon

Cottage Street Rec, Norway Noon to 12:30 p.m.

The Progress Center, Norway 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays only.

More information is available at www.progresscentermaine.org

“The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child Nutrition Program established to ensure that low-income children, ages 18 and younger, continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session” –usda.gov.

Brianna will oversee more than 11 local volunteers over the next eight weeks. Lunches will be served Monday thru Friday at Oxford Pines Regency and Moore Park from Noon to 12:30 p.m. and Norway Memorial Library at 11:45 a.m. until August 17th.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: