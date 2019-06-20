Easy Beef Stroganoff

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 /2 Pounds round steak, cut into bite-size pieces

3 Tablespoons butter or margarine

1 Medium onion, chopped

12 Ounce can of mushrooms, drained

1/2 Cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter in a skillet and brown the steak. Add onions and cook for 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook another 3 minutes. Stir in sour cream and salt and pepper. Heat through and serve over rice or noodles.

Macaroni Casserole

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

8 Ounces macaroni

4 Teaspoons salt

6 Slices bacon, fried and chopped

1/2 Cup chopped onion

1/2 Cup chopped mushrooms

1 Pound beef

2 Cans tomato soup

1 Cup milk

1 Teaspoon oregano

1 Teaspoon salt

1/4 Teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 Cups shredded cheddar cheese

Stir macaroni into 6 cups boiling water and add the salt. Boil rapidly for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let stand, covered for 5 minutes. Cook bacon in skillet until partially cooked. Add the onions and mushrooms and saute for 5 minutes. Add ground beef and cook until browned and crumble, stirring frequently. Stir in soup, milk and seasonings. Rinse macaroni with warm water and drain well. Layer macaroni, meat sauce and cheese 1/2 at a time in a greased baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until bubbly.

Angel Cake Dessert

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3/4 Cup sugar

9 Tablespoons flour

3 Cups milk

3 Eggs

3/4 Teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon vanilla

1 Angel cake

1 Cup whipping cream

Coconut

Mix sugar, flour, milk, eggs, salt and vanilla in a heavy sauce pan. Beat until smooth and cook over medium heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Place in a pan of ice water to cool completely. Cut the angel cake into 1 inch cubes; you may remove the brown crumbs for appeal. Folk cake and stiffly whipped cream into the custard. Spoon into serving dishes and sprinkle with coconut. Chill at least 6 hours before serving.

Kids in the Kitchen

Peach Sherbet

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/3 Cup sweetened condensed milk

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 Cup water

1 Tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 Cup chopped peaches (fresh is best)

1 Egg white, stiffly beaten

1 Adult

Blend condensed milk, lemon juice and water in a bowl. Stir in peaches. Chill in refrigerator. Fold egg white into chilled mixture and pour into a freezer tray. Freeze until partially frozen. Scoop into a bowl and beat until smooth, but not melted. Place back in the freezer tray and freeze until firm.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

filed under: