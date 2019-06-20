Trejyn Fletcher of Deering High School was named Thursday as the Winkin Award winner as the best senior baseball player in Maine.

Fletcher, an outfielder and pitcher, was chosen by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the major league draft (58th overall) earlier this month and received a $1.5 million bonus when he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals last week, passing up a scholarship to Vanderbilt.

Fletcher returned to Maine this year after two years at a prep school in New York. He had only 44 at-bats for Deering but hit .455 with three homers, five doubles, 24 runs and 17 stolen bases. In 20 innings as a pitcher, he was 1-0 with one save, a 1.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

The other finalists were Oxford Hills pitcher Colton Carson, Searsport pitcher Charlie Spiegel, Lisbon pitcher/third baseman Lucas Francis, Sacopee Valley pitcher Dylan Miner, Ellsworth pitcher Matt Burnett, Greely pitcher/first baseman Will Neleski and Waterville pitcher/shortstop David Barre.

High school softball

Thornton’s Howe tabbed top senior player

Olivia Howe of Thornton Academy has been named the winner of the Miss Maine Softball award, presented to the state’s outstanding senior player.

The announcement was made Wednesday after the annual all-star games scheduled for Thursday at Colby College were canceled because of the forecast of rain.

Howe batted .655 with 32 RBI and 15 extra-base hits for a team that lost only twice — both against eventual Class A champion Scarborough. As a pitcher, she was 11-1 with 106 strikeouts and a 1.94 ERA in the regular season.

“She’s a pretty versatile kid,” said Thornton Coach John Provost. “She could play multiple positions for us and pitched out of necessity this year.”

The other finalists were Grace Tutt of Massabesic, Kassidy Lessard of Noble, Olivia Albert of Old Town and Lanie Perry of Narraguagus.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: